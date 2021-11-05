Mumbai: In a major development to the Aryan Khan drug case, Sameer Wankhede on Friday was removed as the probe officer and the matter has been handed over to a central team of the NCB. As per the latest update, Wankhede will no longer supervise the probe.Also Read - Aryan Khan Visits NCB Office After Celebrating Low-Key Diwali, Arbaaz Merchant And Munmun Dhamecha Follow - Viral Videos

Other cases, including the one pertaining to Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik's son-in-law Sameer Khan, have been transferred from the NCB's Mumbai zone to the central zone. Media reports suggest that NCB officer Sanjay Singh will now supervise all five cases.

"Total 6 cases of our zone will now be investigated by Delhi teams (of NCB), including Aryan Khan's case and 5 other cases. It was an administrative decision," Mutha Ashok Jain, Deputy DG, South-Western Region, NCB, said.

Mumbai | Total 6 cases of our zone will now be investigated by Delhi teams (of NCB), including Aryan Khan's case and 5 other cases. It was an administrative decision: Mutha Ashok Jain, Deputy DG, South-Western Region, NCB (File photo) pic.twitter.com/vmjP65YOOv — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2021

It must be noted that the cases have been transferred as the vigilance probe against Sameer Wankhede is currently underway. A probe was initiated against him after allegations of extortion were levelled against Sameer Wankhede in the course of the investigation into the Mumbai cruise drugs case.

Reacting to the development, Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik tweeted, “This is just the beginning. A lot more has to be done to clean this system and we will do it.”

Sameer Wankhede removed from 5 cases including the Aryan Khan case.

There are 26 cases in all that need to be probed.

This is just the beginning… a lot more has to be done to clean this system and we will do it. — Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) November 5, 2021

Notably, Sameer Wankhede will remain the zonal director of the NCB’s Mumbai unit. Wankhede, said that he has not been removed from investigation and added that hit was his writ petition in court that the matter be probed by a central agency.

I've not been removed from investigation. It was my writ petition in court that the matter be probed by a central agency. So Aryan case & Sameer Khan case are being probed by Delhi NCB's SIT. It's a coordination b/w NCB teams of Delhi & Mumbai:NCB Zonal Dir Sameer Wankhede to ANI pic.twitter.com/Hf7ZrjwVex — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2021

“I’ve not been removed from investigation. It was my writ petition in court that the matter be probed by a central agency. So Aryan case & Sameer Khan case are being probed by Delhi NCB’s SIT. It’s a coordination b/w NCB teams of Delhi & Mumbai,” Wankhede told ANI.

Last week, the NCB amid a flurry of criticism, publicly backed the senior officer and said he has an “impeccable service record… replete with honesty and integrity”.