New Delhi: The IFSO unit of Delhi Police on Thursday named AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and Hindutva leader Yati Narsinhanand over their alleged inflammatory remarks on Wednesday, June 8. The development comes as the controversy over the comments on the Prophet by suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma intensified, leading to global outrage.Also Read - Prophet Remarks Row: Delhi Police Registers FIRs Against Nupur Sharma, Naveen Jindal And Others

Reports claimed that the duo (Asaduddin Owaisi and Yati Narsinhanand) have been named in one of the 2 FIRs filed by Delhi Police which also include names of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, Naveen Kumar Jindal, Shadab Chauhan, journalist Saba Naqvi, Maulana Mufti Nadeem, Abdur Rehman and Gulzar Ansari.

Case has been lodged under various provisions for spreading hateful messages, inciting groups and creating an atmosphere detrimental to the maintenance of public tranquillity.

“The police have registered an FIR against multiple individuals cutting across religions and will investigate their roles on various social media entities in promoting false information with an intention to create unrest in cyberspace having ramifications on the physical space, thereby compromising with the social fabric of the country”, IFSP official told ANI.

The BJP on Sunday suspended Sharma and expelled its Delhi unit media head Naveen Kumar Jindal after a row over their alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammad escalated with protests from some Muslim countries.

Meanwhile, a video of a group of Muslim women urging the Mumbai police to arrest suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma over her controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad went viral on social media.

The purported video was shot at Pydhonie police station in south Mumbai last week and was uploaded on a social networking site, a senior police official said. The video, which lasts less than a minute, shows the women asking the police officials to arrest Sharma for her remarks on Prophet Mohammad.