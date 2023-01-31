BREAKING: Asaram Gets Life Term in 2013 Rape Case, Wife And Daughter Acquitted

Home

New Delhi: In a big jolt to Asaram, the Gandhinagar Sessions Court on Tuesday sentenced the self-styled godman to life imprisonment in connection with a decade-old sexual assault case. However, Asaram’s wife Laxmiben, their daughter, and four disciples who were accused of aiding and abetting the crime were acquitted by the court.

The court convicted Asaram Bapu under sections 376 2 (C) for rape, 377 (unnatural offences), 342 (Wrongful detention), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 357 (assault) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

All You Need to Know About The 2013 Rape Case

The 81-year-old self-styled godman was charged with raping a minor in Manai village, Jodhpur in August 2013.

As per the FIR (First Information Report) registered at Chandkheda police station in Ahmedabad on October 6, 2013, against Asaram and six others, the self-styled godman had raped the woman disciple, who hailed from Surat, on several occasions from 2001 to 2006 when she was living at his ashram at Motera near Ahmedabad before she managed to escape. A chargesheet was filed in July 2014.

The octogenarian godman is currently serving a life sentence in a Jodhpur jail.

A court in Jodhpur, on April 25, 2018, sentenced Asaram to life in prison after finding him guilty of in the 2013 rape case. His two accomplices were sentenced to 20 years in jail by the court in the same case for their roles.