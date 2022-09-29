New Delhi: After meeting Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said that he won’t contest the upcoming party president polls, scheduled to be held next month. “I met Rahul Gandhi in Kochi and requested him to fight in the polls (for Congress President). When he didn’t accept, I said I’ll contest but now with that incident (Rajasthan Political Crisis), I’ve decided not to contest the elections”, Gehlot told reporters after an hour-long meeting with Sonia. Earlier in the day, while entering 10 Janpath (Sonia Gandhi’s residence), Gehlot was seen carrying a set of papers. Written on one of the papers was, “Whatever has happened is sad and he is also hurt.”Also Read - Congress President Election; Digvijaya Singh To File Nomination For Party President Poll

WILL GEHLOT CONTINUE AS RAJASTHAN CM?

On being asked, if he will continue as Rajasthan chief minister, Gehlot said a final decision on the same will be taken by Congress president Sonia Gandhi. ” The issue of Chief Ministership will be decided by the high command. Whether I remain the CM or not that will be decided by Madam… I am a loyal soldier of the Congress from Indiraji’s time, whatever happened in Jaipur I have expressed regret and sadness.” Also Read - Rahul Gandhi Attacks Centre, Uttarakhand Govt, BJP Over Ankita Bhandari Murder Case; Tells WHY She Died

Furthermore, he added, “One-line resolution is our tradition. Unfortunately, a situation arose that resolution wasn’t passed. It was my moral responsibility, but despite being a CM I couldn’t get the resolution passed”. Also Read - Ashok Gehlot OUT of Congress President Race; Kharge, Venugopal Among Frontrunners: Reports

‘I APOLOGISED TO SONIA GANDHI’

“I had a conversation with Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi. Whatever happened two days ago shocked us. It gave a message that all of it happened as I wanted to be CM. I apologised to her”, said CM Gehlot.