Mizoram: At least 4 people were killed and 10 others injured in a fire incident in Tuirial, Aizawl district after a tanker carrying petrol caught fire. "A four-wheeler taxi and two 2-wheelers got damaged in the incident," said Aizawl SP C Lalruaia. The incident took place in the Tuirial area where a tanker carrying petrol caught fire.

C. Lalruaia, Superintendent of Police (SP) of Aizawl told ANI that so far four bodies have been recovered from the site. "10 other persons were also injured in the incident. One four-wheeler taxi and two 2-wheelers were damaged in the fire incident," the police official said.

More details awaited…