Home

News

India

BREAKING: 4 Killed In Firing Inside Bathinda Military Station; Search Operations On

BREAKING: 4 Killed In Firing Inside Bathinda Military Station; Search Operations On

South Western Command of the Indian Army said the area was cordoned off and sealed. The firing incident took place around 4.35am inside the military station.

BREAKING: 4 Killed In Firing Inside Bathinda Military Station; Search Operations On

Bathinda: At least four casualties have been reported in a firing incident at Bathinda Military Station in Punjab on Wednesday morning. South Western Command of the Indian Army said the area was cordoned off and sealed. The firing incident took place around 4.35am inside the military station, the army said.

“Four casualties reported in a firing incident in the early hours of the morning around 0435 hours inside Bathinda Military Station today. The Station Quick Reaction Teams were activated and the area was cordoned off and sealed. Search operation in progress,” HQ SW Command informed.

You may like to read

Visuals from outside Bathinda Military Station

#WATCH | Visuals from outside Bathinda Military Station where four casualties have been reported in firing inside the station in Punjab; search operation underway pic.twitter.com/jgaaGVIdMS — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2023

According to SSP Bathinda, “the firing incident was not a terror attack”. “It doesn’t seem like a terror attack. It seems to be a case of fratricide.”

Reportedly, the firing incident happened in an artillery unit of the Bathinda Military Station. Families are also living in the area.

All the entry gates of the Army Cantt in Bathinda have been closed. “About two days ago one Insas rifle with 28 cartridges had gone missing. Some army personnel may be behind this incident,” Punjab Police said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.