New Delhi: A full emergency was on Friday night declared at Delhi’s IGI airport after a Bengaluru-bound IndiGo flight was grounded due to suspected sparks in the aircraft. Soon after the incident, the IndiGo flight 6E-2131 aborted its take-off, however, all passengers and crew are safe, the Delhi Police said. There were 184 people on board the Airbus A320 aircraft.Also Read - This Firms Offers Work From Home Facility For Candidates, Begins 100% Hiring in India. Details Here

A Twitter user posted a video on social media and wrote, “Indigo 6E 2131. Scary experience on Delhi runway! This was supposed to be a take off video but this happened.” Also Read - Karnataka Power Cut: Parts of Bengaluru To Face Electricity Disruption on This Day | Details Inside

Fire Seen in Indigo Flight: Watch Video

Scary experience on Delhi runway with Indigo 6E 2131, every one is safe pic.twitter.com/hTGeK5zNWM — Vikas Bhadauria (@vikasbha) October 28, 2022

Also Read - Omicron BF.7 Threat: Experts Urge People To Follow Covid Protocol