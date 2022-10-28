New Delhi: A full emergency was on Friday night declared at Delhi’s IGI airport after a Bengaluru-bound IndiGo flight was grounded due to suspected sparks in the aircraft. Soon after the incident, the IndiGo flight 6E-2131 aborted its take-off, however, all passengers and crew are safe, the Delhi Police said. There were 184 people on board the Airbus A320 aircraft.Also Read - This Firms Offers Work From Home Facility For Candidates, Begins 100% Hiring in India. Details Here

A Twitter user posted a video on social media and wrote, "Indigo 6E 2131. Scary experience on Delhi runway! This was supposed to be a take off video but this happened."

Fire Seen in Indigo Flight: Watch Video

Omicron BF.7 Threat: Experts Urge People To Follow Covid Protocol

In the meantime, a statement issued by IndiGo said, “An aircraft operating flight 6E-2131 (Delhi-Bangalore) experienced a technical issue while on take-off roll, immediately after which the pilot aborted the takeoff and aircraft returned to the bay. All passengers and crew are safe and an alternate aircraft is being arranged.”

Earlier in the day, a Delhi-bound Akasa Air flight was hit by a bird during the climb, due to which the aircraft suffered a radome damage.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in a statement said: “Today, Akasa B-737-8 (Max) aircraft VT-YAF operating flight QP-1333 (Ahmedabad-Delhi) experienced a bird strike during the climb out passing 1900ft. Post landing at Delhi, radome damage was observed. Aircraft declared AOG (Aircraft on ground) at Delhi.”

Earlier this month, another Bengaluru-bound Akasa Air flight was diverted to Mumbai due to a bird hit.