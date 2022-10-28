In the meantime, a statement issued by IndiGo said, “An aircraft operating flight 6E-2131 (Delhi-Bangalore) experienced a technical issue while on take-off roll, immediately after which the pilot aborted the takeoff and aircraft returned to the bay. All passengers and crew are safe and an alternate aircraft is being arranged.”
Earlier in the day, a Delhi-bound Akasa Air flight was hit by a bird during the climb, due to which the aircraft suffered a radome damage.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in a statement said: “Today, Akasa B-737-8 (Max) aircraft VT-YAF operating flight QP-1333 (Ahmedabad-Delhi) experienced a bird strike during the climb out passing 1900ft. Post landing at Delhi, radome damage was observed. Aircraft declared AOG (Aircraft on ground) at Delhi.”
Earlier this month, another Bengaluru-bound Akasa Air flight was diverted to Mumbai due to a bird hit.