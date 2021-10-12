New Delhi: The Subject Expert Committee on Covid-19 has granted emergency use approval to Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin for children in the 2-18 years age group. The Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech had completed Phase-2 and Phase-3 trials of Covaxin on children below 18 years of age in September and had submitted the trial data to the Drugs and Comptroller General of India (DCGI) at the start of this month.Also Read - Income Tax Return: Taxpayers Can File ITR for Free, Avail 4 Benefits

With this, Covaxin becomes the first COVID-19 vaccine that can be administered to children in India.

While BB's vaccine Covaxin has been approved for adults for over a year, separate trials were needed to be done to ensure the vaccine is also safe for children. During Phase 2-3, two doses of the vaccine were administered to 525 children, 28 days apart.

Two doses of Covaxin are likely to be administered to children with a gap of 28 days. For adults, the government has set a gap of 4-6 weeks between the two shots.

This is the second COVID-19 vaccine to get approved for children in India.

The drugs regulator had earlier approved ZyCoV-D for children aged 12 and above as well as adults. However, the rollout has not yet begun.

The approval, however comes with four conditions.