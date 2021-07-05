Patna: Announcing further relaxations in the lockdown restrictions as part of the phased-wise Unlock process, the Bihar government eased several COVID-19 curbs. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar took to Twitter on Monday to inform that restrictions such as those for offices, educational institutions and restaurants will be eased. The decision was taken after the state witnessed a downward trend in fresh COVID cases. Also Read - BREAKING: Lockdown in Uttarakhand Extended Till July 13. Full List of Restrictions/Relaxations Here

Here are the fresh Bihar Unlock guidelines:

All government and private offices can operate in Bihar, adding that those who are vaccinated against COVID-19 will be allowed to enter the workplace.

Universities, colleges, technical educational institutions, government training institutes and schools for classes 11 and 12 have been allowed reopen in Bihar with 50 per cent attendance.

Nitish Kumar said special arrangements will be made by the Bihar government for vaccination of students, teachers and staff of educational institutions.

Restaurants and eateries will be allowed to operate 50 per cent seating capacity.