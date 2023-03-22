Home

News

India

Bike On Which Amritpal Singh Fled Found Abandoned Near Jalandhar, Say Punjab Police

Bike On Which Amritpal Singh Fled Found Abandoned Near Jalandhar, Say Punjab Police

Breaking: Bike On Which Amritpal Singh Fled Found Abandoned Near Jalandhar

Breaking: Bike On Which Amritpal Singh Fled Found Abandoned Near Jalandhar

Amritpal Singh News Updates: The Platina bike on which Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh was running away with was found abandoned about 45 km away from Jalandhar, Punjab Police said on Wednesday. Police recovered the bike from Darapur area and it was parked in an abandoned condition on the banks of the canal in the Darapur area.

The motorcycle on which 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh fled has been recovered by police: Jalandhar SSP Swarnadeep Singh pic.twitter.com/hZh6HjOFtp — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2023

You may like to read

Punjab Police Reach Amritpal Singh’s House

In the meantime, Punjab Police have reached Amritpal Singh’s house in Amritsar on Wednesday to question his family. His mother is being questioned by the police officials over Amritpal Singh’s whereabouts.

On Tuesday, Punjab Police said they were receiving full cooperation from central agencies and other states in their efforts to arrest ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh and noted that according to preliminary probe he visited a Gurdwara in Jalandhar district while on the run and escaped on a motorcycle after changing clothes.

Amritpal Singh Not Arrested Yet

Giving details, Punjab Police IG (Headquarters) Sukhchain Singh Gill said that Amritpal Singh, a Khalistani sympathiser, has not been arrested yet.

As per the CCTV visuals, Amritpal Singh was seen escaping in an SUV in Jalandhar on March 18. He is still on the run.

“We are making all efforts to arrest him. We’re hopeful that we’ll arrest him soon…It is difficult to say that. Punjab Police is receiving full cooperation from other states and central agencies,” the IGP said.

What Local Villagers Said

A local villager in Jalandhar told ANI that they got know on Tuesday that Amritpal Singh and his accomplices came to the village on March 18.

“We got to know today morning when the police came that Amritpal along with his associates was here in the village on March 18. He changed clothes at local gurudwara, had food and then went away on motorcycle. Babaji who’s being questioned by police now had admitted that Amritpal came here,” the villager said.

Locals of the Jalandhar village claimed Amritpal Singh’s presence in their village on March 18. A CCTV video has emerged sourced from the local villagers. Punjab police have not officially confirmed this.

Earlier, the Punjab government told the Punjab and Haryana high court that the National Security Act (NSA) has been invoked against Amritpal Singh.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.