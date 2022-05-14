Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Saturday said he has submitted his resignation to the governor. The development comes just a year ahead of the assembly election in the state. Biplab Deb made the announcement after meeting the governor at Raj Bhavan.Also Read - TRB Tripura PGT Recruitment 2022: Apply For 300 Posts From May 12| Check Complete Details Here

“The party is above all. I have worked for the party under the leadership and direction of PM Modi. I have tried to do justice to the people of Tripura as the head of the party’s state unit and as CM. I have tried to ensure peace, development and steer the state out of the Covid crisis,” Biplab Deb said after submitting his resignation to the governor. Also Read - Tripura Orders Mass Execution Of Pigs Amid African Swine Fever; Multiple Graves Dug Up

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb resigns. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/1WqdEiQqYC — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2022

Also Read - Central BJP Panel Approves Candidates For Rajya Sabha Seats In Assam, Himachal, Tripura And Nagaland. List Here

The move from Biplab Deb comes a day after he met Union home minister Amit Shah.

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb tenders his resignation to Governor Tripura Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya. pic.twitter.com/T64nFGgOny — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2022

“A meeting of the legislative party will be held at 8 PM. The new leader will be elected,” said Union Minister and BJP central observer, Bhupender Yadav, after Biplab Kumar Deb resigned as the Chief Minister

Union Minister & BJP leader Bhupender Yadav & BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde are in Tripura as the central observers. The new leader who will replace Biplab Kumar Deb will be announced this evening. — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2022

In the meantime, Union minister Bhupender Yadav and BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde have been made observers for the BJP’s legislature party meet.

Sources told news agency PTI that Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma, who is related to the erstwhile Tripura royal family, is expected to take charge as the interim CM.

“Under the leadership of Biplab Deb, there has been a lot of development in the state in the last 4 years. Today, he has tendered his resignation to the Governor,” said Union Minister and BJP central observer Bhupender Yadav.