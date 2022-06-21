New Delhi: Hours after, the Opposition announced its candidate for Presidential Election 2022, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday night declared former Jharkhand governor Draupadi Murmu as its Presidential nominee for the July elections. The decision was taken during the party’s parliamentary board meeting at the BJP head office in Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda, among others attended the meeting.Also Read - Who is Draupadi Murmu? NDA's Presidential Face Against Opposition's Yashwant Sinha

Draupadi Murmu, the former Governor of Jharkhand and a tribal from Odisha, will be pitted against former Union minister Yashwant Sinha, who has been named as the opposition candidate for the post. If elected, 64-year-old Draupadi Murmu will be the first tribal woman to become the President of India. Also Read - Presidential Election 2022: Yashwant Sinha is Opposition’s Joint Candidate For President’s Post

The BJP parliamentary board met a day after Nadda held a key meet on Sunday to brainstorm on the upcoming election in which members of the management team were present.

Giving details, BJP chief JP Nadda said for the first time, preference has been given to a woman tribal candidate. “We announce Draupadi Murmu as NDA’s candidate for the upcoming Presidential elections,” he said.

Soon after the announcement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to share Murmu’s contribution towards helping the downtrodden and the marginalised sections in society.

“Millions of people, especially those who have experienced poverty and faced hardships, derive great strength from the life of Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji. Her understanding of policy matters and compassionate nature will greatly benefit our country,” PM Modi added in another tweet.

Earlier in the day, the Opposition finalised former Union minister Yashwant Sinha as their joint candidate for the July Presidential elections.

As per the announcement from the EC, the Presidential Election 2022 will be held on July 18 and the result will be declared on July 21. The counting of votes, if it happens, will be held in Delhi.

Who is Draupadi Murmu?

Born in 1958, Draupadi Murmu completed her undergraduate degree from Ramadevi women’s college in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

Murmu took oath as the first woman Governor of Jharkhand in 2015. She began her career as a teacher and then entered Odisha politics in 1997.

After serving as vice-president of BJP’s Scheduled Tribes Morcha, Murmu was elected as MLA two times from Rairangpur constituency, in 2000 and 2009.