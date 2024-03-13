By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
BJP Releases Second List Of Candidates For Lok Sabha Elections 2024
BJP's second list for Lok Sabha Elections 2024.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The BJP on Wednesday released the second list of candidates for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari is fielded from Nagpur while former Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will contest from Karnal.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.