BJP Releases Second List Of Candidates For Lok Sabha Elections 2024

BJP's second list for Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The BJP on Wednesday released the second list of candidates for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari is fielded from Nagpur while former Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will contest from Karnal.

