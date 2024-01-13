BREAKING: Body Of Ex-Model Divya Pahuja, Who Was Shot Dead In Gurugram, Found In Haryana Canal In Tohana

Divya Pahuja was killed at a Gurgaon hotel on January 2, with CCTV footage showing killers dragging her body out of the hotel to a car.

The Gurugram Police made a significant breakthrough on Saturday as they recovered the body of Divya Pahuja, a 27-year-old ex-model, who was found murdered at a hotel in Gurugram on January 3. Balraj Gill, who was arrested from Kolkata airport on January 11 when he was trying to board a flight, told the police during his interrogation that he disposed of the former model’s body in a canal in Patiala, which is about 270 kilometres from Gurugram, where she was murdered. After his confession, the crime branch of the Gurugram Police has started the intensive search and recovered the body.

