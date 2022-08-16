Amritsar/Punjab: The bomb detection and disposal squad rushed to Amritsar’s Ranjit Avenue after a suspicious item was recovered from the area. The suspicious item was recovered from a car parked near the residential complex, said Zee News sources. The area has been cordoned off and further investigation is underway.Also Read - Punjab Makes Face Mask Mandatory in Public Places Amid Rising COVID Cases. Check Full Guidelines

This comes day after the Punjab Police claimed to have busted a Pakistan ISI-backed terror module and arrested four persons. Three hand grenades, one IED (improvised explosive device), two pistols and 40 cartridges were recovered.

The operation was carried out jointly by the Punjab Police and the Delhi Police. "Ahead of #IndependenceDay, Punjab Police foils major terror threat and busts Pak-ISI backed terror module, with help of Delhi Police. 4 module members associated with Canada-based Arsh Dalla & Australia-based Gurjant Singh arrested," the Punjab Police had tweeted.