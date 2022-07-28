New Delhi: Tension gripped Birsa Munda Airport in Ranchi on Thursday following a bomb threat call, which later turned out to be a hoax. Airport authorities, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel and Dog squad as well as Bomb disposal squads swung into action creating panic among the passengers.Also Read - Not Just A Mining Bore; Jharkhand Has These Most Wonderful Tourist Places As Well

The authorities conducted security checks and combed the airport premises and terminal building for more than hour for abandoned bags and suspicious articles. After conducting a thorough check it was ascertained that the threat was a hoax bomb call.

"A call from an unknown caller regarding a bomb threat was received at Ranchi's Birsa Munda airport. A thorough security check was done and nothing suspicious was found. Later it turned out to be hoax", said KL Agrawal, Director, Ranchi Airport.

The bomb threat comes at a time when security has already been scaled up across the country ahead of Independence Day with thousands of personnel keeping strict vigil.