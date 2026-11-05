2 dead, several feared trapped as three-storey building collapses in Delhi’s Chawri Bazaar

A three-storey under-construction building collapsed in Delhi's Chawri Bazaar area on Thursday morning, triggering an emergency rescue operation. Several people are feared trapped under the debris.

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Image for representational purpose (Image: PTI)

Two people died after a three-storey building under construction collapsed in Old Delhi’s Chawri Bazaar area on Thursday morning. Several people are also feared trapped under the debris, officials said. The incident took place at around 9:50 am in Gali Sitara, near Chawri Bazaar Metro station. Following the collapse, the Delhi Fire Services rushed at least six fire units, including water tenders and rescue vehicles, to the spot.

Senior fire department officials have also reached the location and are supervising the rescue operation. Teams are working to clear the debris and check whether anyone is trapped inside the collapsed structure.

#WATCH | Delhi: NDRF carries out search and rescue operations at the spot where a portion of an under construction building collapsed in Delhi’s Chawri Bazaar area. Two people have lost their lives in the incident. https://t.co/IcMXASyMHX — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2026

According to initial information, the building was under construction when it suddenly came crashing down. The collapse left a large amount of debris at the site, raising fears that workers or other people may have been trapped underneath.

Emergency teams are carrying out search and rescue efforts. However, officials have not yet confirmed the exact number of people trapped or whether anyone has suffered injuries.

The cause of the collapse is also not immediately known.

Chawri Bazaar building collapse: Traffic may be affected

Chawri Bazaar is a crowded commercial area in Old Delhi, known for its wholesale markets and narrow streets. The presence of fire tenders, rescue vehicles and emergency personnel may affect movement around Gali Sitara and the nearby metro station.

Commuters and local residents should avoid the affected stretch and allow emergency vehicles to move freely.

Previous building collapse incidents in Delhi

The latest incident comes less than a month after a building collapsed in Northeast Delhi’s Seemapuri area on October 7, 2026. Three people, including two children, died in that incident, while several others were injured. Rescue teams had also pulled people out of the rubble.

Another building collapse was reported in Delhi’s Satya Niketan area in September, where seven people lost their lives.