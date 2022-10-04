Uttarakhand: A bus carrying around 45 to 50 people fell into a gorge on the Rikhnikhal-Birokhal road near Simdi village in Pauri Garhwal district on Tuesday evening. The Police have reached the spot.Also Read - 7 Dead, 7 Injured In Collision Between Autorickshaw And Trailer Truck In Vadodara

"A bus carrying 45 to 50 people fell into a 500-metre gorge. So far 6 people have been rescued and sent to the hospital," said DGP Ashok Kumar.

#UPDATE | Uttarakhand: A bus carrying 45 to 50 people fell into a 500-metre gorge. So far 6 people have been rescued and sent to the hospital: DGP Ashok Kumar https://t.co/2mpJTi4ICb pic.twitter.com/i6sJv412Gl — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 4, 2022

Also Read - 1 Dead, 5 Severely Injured In A Gas Cylinder Explosion In Lucknow

Further details are awaited.