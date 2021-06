New Delhi: At least 36 passengers injured after a double-decker bus overturned on Monday on the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura. More details Awaited Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Lockdown: Corona Curfew Will Be Imposed Again If Any District Reports More Than 500 Cases

