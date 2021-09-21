New Delhi: The Central government on Tuesday announced that it has decided to appoint Air Marshal VR Chaudhari, at present Vice Chief of Air Staff as the next Chief of Air Staff. Current Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria is retiring from Service on September 30, 2021. The announcement was made by the Union Defence Ministry.Also Read - Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2021: Class 10 Pass Out Candidates Can Apply For 400 Posts | Check Last Date, Other Details