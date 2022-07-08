New Delhi: The Standing Technical Sub-Committee (STSC) of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) on Friday recommended the use of Biological E manufactured Corbevax and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin for children in 5-12 age group. The decision was taken in the 42nd STSC-NTAGI meet held on June 16, a report by Moneycontrol claimed.Also Read - 11 Vital Tips to Keep Covid-19 at Bay This Monsoon

The Standing Technical Sub-Committee of the NTAGI said Biological E's Corbevax has been recommended for administration in 5 to 12 years old children, while Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for children in the 6-12 years age group.

Official sources told Moneycontrol that in the NTAGI-STSC meeting, the data of both vaccines was examined and the results were found satisfactory and it was decided that the vaccines can be recommended for usage in children.

However, the NTAGI said it will decide to introduce both vaccines in the national immunization programme in the next meeting.