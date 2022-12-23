Centre Approves Revision Of Pension For Armed Forces Under OROP, 25.13 Lakh Veterans To Benefit

The Defence Ministry said the revised OROP will give benefits to family pensioners including war widows and differently abled pensioners.

Breaking: Centre Approves Revision Of Pension For Armed Forces Under OROP, 25.13 Lakh Veterans To Benefit

New Delhi: In a piece of good news that will bring cheers to lakhs of veterans of the Armed Forces, the Union Cabinet on Friday approved the revision of the pension of Armed Forces Pensioners & family pensioners under the One Rank One Pension with effect from July 1, 2019. Giving details, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said more than 25.13 lakh veterans will be benefitted from this decision of the Centre.

In a statement, the Defence Ministry said that the Armed Forces Personnel who retired up to June 30, 2019, excluding pre-mature (PMR) retired with effect from July 01, 2014, will be covered under this revision in OROP.

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi today approved the revision of pension of Armed Forces Pensioners/family pensioners under the One Rank One Pension w.e.f.July 01, 2019. pic.twitter.com/SgY98ob2re — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 23, 2022

The Defence Ministry also added that the pension of the past pensioners would be re-fixed on the basis of average of minimum and maximum pension of Defence Forces retirees of calendar year 2018 in the same rank with the same length of service.

Who Are The Extended Beneficiaries?

The defence ministry said the benefits would also be extended to family pensioners, including war widows and disabled pensioners.

According to the ministry, the arrears will be paid in four half-yearly instalments and the family pensioners, including those in receipt of special/liberalised family pension and gallantry award Winners, shall be paid arrears in one instalment.