New Delhi: The Union Home Ministry has decided to extend the existing COVID-19 guidelines till February 28, reports the Hindustan Times. The MHA also asked the states not to let their guard down as cases decline, but new variants continue to emerge.Also Read - Omicron Not Result Of Recombination Between Previous Variants: Study

This is a breaking story. More details will be added soon. Also Read - Omicron Sub-Variant BA.2 More Prevalent In India, Says Centre | What Do We Know So Far About The New Subtype