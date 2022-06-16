New Delhi: As the violent protests continued to rise across states, the Central government on Thursday night raised the age limit for the ‘Agnipath’ army recruitment scheme to 23 from 21. In a statement, the Ministry of Defence said the decision has been taken as no recruitment had taken place in the last two years. Notably, the age waiver will be given only one time for the proposed recruitment cycle for 2022. Previously, the age limit for new recruits under the Agnipath scheme was fixed at 17-and-a-half to 21 years.Also Read - Indian Army Air Defence College Recruitment 2022: Apply For Laboratory Assistant, Other Posts Before This Date| Check Salary Here

“​Cognizant of the fact that it has not been possible to undertake the recruitment during the last two years, the Government has decided that a one-time waiver shall be granted for the proposed recruitment cycle for 2022,” the ministry further added.

Earlier in the day, violent protests erupted across sates as the Central government announced an overhaul of recruitment for India’s 1.38 million-strong armed forces to bring down the average age of personnel and reduce pension expenditure. The protests were witnessed in 10 states, including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand and Delhi.

The upper entry age limit of 21 years was among the issues that the protesters had raised against the recruitment scheme.

As per the announcement from the Centre, the new system will bring in men and women between the ages of 17-and-a-half and 21 for a four-year tenure, with only a quarter retained for longer periods.

Earlier, the soldiers have been recruited by the army, navy and air force separately and they enter service for up to 17 years for the lowest ranks.

As part of the Agnipath scheme, the Army is set to induct around 40,000 soldiers, the Navy 3,000 sailors, and the IAF 3,000 airmen in the first year.