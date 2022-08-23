New Delhi: The Central government on Tuesday terminated the services of three officers responsible for BrahMos missile misfiring incident on 9 March 2022. Giving details, the Indian Air Force said their services have been terminated by the Central government with immediate effect and the termination orders have been served upon the officers today.Also Read - Imran Khan Could Be Arrested Any Time In Hate Speech Case, Rangers On High Alert Also Read - 20 Dead, 6 Injured in Pakistan Bus-oil Tanker Collision Also Read - Petrol Price Touches Rs 233/Litre In Pakistan, Diesel Rs 244/L. Details Here