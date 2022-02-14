New Delhi: The central government has issued a fresh order to ban 54 Chinese applications that pose a threat to India’s security, news agency ANI reported quoting sources. The 54 Chinese apps include Beauty Camera, Sweet Selfie HD, Beauty Camera – Selfie Camera, Equalizer & Bass Booster, CamCard for SalesForce Ent, Isoland 2: Ashes of Time Lite, Viva Video Editor, Tencent Xriver, Onmyoji Chess, Onmyoji Arena, AppLock, Dual Space Lite.Also Read - Microsoft Announces To Acquire Call Of Duty Maker Activision Blizzard For Nearly $70bn

The Ministry of Electronic and IT (MeIT) has exercised its emergency powers under Section 69 of the Information Technology Act to ban these apps, which reportedly belonged to large Chinese tech firms such as Tencent, Alibaba, etc.

As per the reports of the Economic Times, the Ministry of Electronic and IT had directed app stores and play store to block these apps as they were ‘transferring sensitive data of Indians to servers in foreign countries such as China’. “The 54 apps have already been blocked in India on the Play Store,” an official said.

Since June 2020, the government has banned a total of around 224 Chinese apps. While 118 applications including popular game PUBG were banned on September 3, 2020, 59 apps including TikTok, Shareit, WeChat, Helo, Likee, UC News, etc were blocked two months later. Later 43 Chinese apps including Snack Video, AliExpress and AliPay Cashier were banned.