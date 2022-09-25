New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced that the Chandigarh airport will now be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh as a tribute to the great freedom fighter. In his weekly ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio broadcast, PM Modi also said an important day of ‘Amrit Mahotsav’ is coming on September 28 when the birth anniversary of Bhagat Singh will be celebrated. “Just before his birth anniversary, as a tribute, an important decision has been taken, it has been decided that the Chandigarh airport will now be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh,” Prime Minister said.Also Read - Chandigarh University Case: Accused Army Jawan Arrested From Arunachal Pradesh, Brought To Mohali

He also referred to climate change saying that it is a major threat to marine ecosystems and that the litter on beaches is disturbing. "It becomes our responsibility to make serious and continuous efforts to tackle these challenges," he said. The Prime Minister also paid tributes to BJP ideologue Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, saying he was a profound thinker and a great son of the country.

PM Modi also said that 130 crore Indians were filled with pride over the return of cheetahs. He said a task force will monitor them and on the basis of that it will be decided when people can see them. “People from many corners of the country expressed happiness over the return of Cheetahs; 130 crore Indians elated, filled with pride. A task force will monitor Cheetahs, on the basis of which we will decide when you can visit the Cheetahs. I request people to share their views on naming of the campaign and Cheetahs. It will be great if naming of Cheetahs is in tune with our traditions. Also, suggest how humans should treat animals. Participate in this contest & maybe you could be the first one to witness the Cheetahs,” said PM Modi.