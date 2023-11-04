BJP Leader Killed By Maoists In Chhattisgarh 3 Days Before Assembly Elections

The incident occurred barely 3 days before the Assembly Elections are to be held in the state.

BJP Leader Killed In Chhattisgarh: The latest news coming from the poll-bound state of Chhattisgarh says that a senior Chhattisgarh BJP leader has been killed by the Maoists. The incident occurred barely 3 days before the Assembly Elections are to be held in the state.

The slain BJP leader has been identified as Ratan Dubey, the vice-president of the BJP’s Narayanpur district unit and represented the area in the zilla panchayat.

Maoists killed Dubey while he was campaigning for the elections, said the police adding that the incident took place on Saturday in the Kaushalnar area of the district. A senior police official said a team has reached the spot to investigate the murder.

The assembly elections in Chhattisgarh will be held in two phases, on November 7 and November 17. The counting will take place on December 3.

