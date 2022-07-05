Noida, UP: Chhattisgarh police on Tuesday reached the house of Rohit Ranjan, a Zee News journalist, in an attempt to arrest him in connection with an FIR registered against him. Taking to Twitter, the Zee News journalist claimed that without informing the local police, as required by the law for transit remand, Chhattisgarh Police was at his residence in Uttar Pradesh to pick him up.Also Read - Zee News Wins Most Trusted News Channel Award At Idea Fest 2022, Sudhir Chaudhary Most Trusted CEO

