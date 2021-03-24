New Delhi: Chief Justice of India SA Bobde has recommended Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana as his successor. The decision comes after government last week had asked him to recommend his successor. The CJI reportedly sent a letter to the Centre in which he recommended the appointment of senior-most Supreme Court Judge Justice NV Ramana as his successor. Also Read - SA Bobde Retirement: For First Time in 5 Years, CJI May Demit Office Without Successor. Here's Why

Chief Justice Bobde is set to retire on April 23.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde (file photo) sends a letter to Central government recommending to appoint senior most Supreme Court Judge Justice NV Ramana as the next CJI. CJI SA Bobde is due to retire on April 23. pic.twitter.com/VfhkSOKL5z — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2021

Born on August 27, 1957, NV Ramana is the most senior judge in the Supreme Court after the Chief Justice Bobde.