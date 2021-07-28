Srinagar: A cloudburst has hit a remote village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district on early Wednesday morning. As per reports, at least four people have lost their lives, while over 30 people are still missing. The incident took place at Honjar Dacchan village in Kishtwar Mandav village following heavy rainfall and a rescue operation is currently underway. The village has no road connectivity.
Speaking to India Today, Kishtwar District Magistrate Ashok Kumar Sharma said a team of the Army and police have been sent to the area to carry out rescue operations.
(This is a developing story, more details will be added soon)