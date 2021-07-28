Srinagar: A cloudburst has hit a remote village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district on early Wednesday morning. As per reports, at least four people have lost their lives, while over 30 people are still missing. The incident took place at Honjar Dacchan village in Kishtwar Mandav village following heavy rainfall and a rescue operation is currently underway. The village has no road connectivity.

Speaking to India Today, Kishtwar District Magistrate Ashok Kumar Sharma said a team of the Army and police have been sent to the area to carry out rescue operations.

CLOUD BURST IN #KISHTWAR J&K: 36 Missing, 4 dead bodies Recovered, Rescue Operation on Rescue teams have reached the incident spot. 4 dead bodies has been Recovered So far. Efforts are on to trace the missing persons. More Details Awaited… pic.twitter.com/Z80porLbWy — Waris Shah (وارث شاہ) (@warisJourno) July 28, 2021

#KishtwarPoliceHelpDesk

In view of heavy rainfall in Kishtwar, In case of any emergency, people can contact the following officers.

SSP Kishtwar 9419119202

Adl.SP Kishtwar9469181254

Dy.SP Hqrs9622640198

SDPO Atholi9858512348@JmuKmrPolice @ZPHQJammu @Shafqat23962567 @kishtwari099 pic.twitter.com/pG3anopvI4 — DISTRICT POLICE KISHTWAR (@SSPKishtwar) July 27, 2021

(This is a developing story, more details will be added soon)