Kullu (Himachal Pradesh): At least 3 people were killed as heavy rains caused cloudburst and flash floods in Himachal Pradesh's Manikaran Valley on Wednesday morning. The incident took place in the Kullu district and resulted in flash floods and as many as six people are missing, informed a Disaster management official. The resultant flash floods swept away dozens of houses in the Choj Valley, initial reports suggest. The area was primarily a hub for camping sites. News agency ANI came up with the video of the cloudburst from the Manikaran Valley that showed several structured submerged under water.

WATCH Video: Cloudburst in Kullu’s Manikaran Valley

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: Flash flood hits Manikaran valley of Kullu district due to heavy rainfall, dozens of houses and camping sites damaged in Choj village: SP Kullu Gurdev Sharma pic.twitter.com/NQhq8o8JXC — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2022

Several houses were destroyed and the only bridge that leads into the Choj village has also been damaged due to the flash floods in the valley.

This is a developing story, more details awaited