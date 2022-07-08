New Delhi: A cloudburst has been reported near Amarnath Shrine in Jammu and Kashmir around 5.30 pm today, reports news agency ANI. A rescue operation has been launched by NDRF, SDRF and other associated agencies. Further details are awaited, said Joint Police Control Room, Pahalgam.Also Read - JK Police SI recruitment Exam Cancelled, Merit List of 1,200 Scrapped | Deets Inside

Here are the LIVE Updates: