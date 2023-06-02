Home

Coromandel Express Derails After Colliding With Goods Train in Odisha, Several Feared Dead

As per preliminary reports, at least 8 coaches of Coromandel Express were derailed after the collision.

Coromandel Express Derails: Odisha SRC has directed the ODRAF Team at Balasore to proceed to the spot for search and rescue immediately.

Bhubaneswar: Chennai-Howrah Coromandel Express derailed on Friday after colliding with a goods train near Bahanaga area in Odisha’s Balasore district. As per preliminary reports, at least 8 coaches of Coromandel Express were derailed after the collision. The incident was reported when the train was going from Kolkata to Chennai. Several passengers of the train are feared dead with many trapped inside the overturned coaches of the superfast train.

The Southern Railway confirmed the news saying the Chennai-Howrah Coromandel Express derailed near Bahanaga station in Balasore, Odisha and several bogies are reported to have derailed.

Coromandel Express derails near Bahanaga station in Balasore, Odisha. Several coaches are reported to have derailed: CPRO Southern Railway https://t.co/T38tcZojVd — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2023

Odisha’s Special Relief Commissioner Office in a statement said that an express train met with an accident near Bahanaga railway station in Balasore district. “Teams have left for the spot for search and rescue operation. Collector, Balasore has also been directed to reach the spot to make all necessary arrangements and intimate the SRC if any additional help is required from the state level,” it said.

#BREAKING: Coromandel Express Train has met with an accident near Bahanaga railway station in Balasore district of Odisha. Several passengers are reportedly injured. More details are awaited. Emergency control room number: 6782262286 pic.twitter.com/NBKXpy0Qcc — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) June 2, 2023

In the meantime, the Odisha SRC has directed the ODRAF Team at Balasore to proceed to the spot for search and rescue immediately. An emergency helpline No +91 6782 262 286 has been opened in Balasore.

