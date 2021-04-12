New Delhi: India continues to break its record daily rise in COVID cases, as 1.68 lakh fresh infections were reported in the last 24 hours, taking active cases in the country to over 12 lakh, showed Health Ministry data on Monday. With a surge of 1,68,912 new COVID cases, this is the highest ever single-day spike since the coronavirus pandemic began last year. This is also the sixth consecutive day that India has recorded more than 1 lakh daily cases. Also Read - Supreme Court Reverts to Virtual Hearings After 50% Staff Test COVID Positive

Further, this is the deadliest day in the pandemic for India since October 18 as 904 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, as per the Health Ministry. This takes India’s total death toll due to the virus to 1,70,179. Also Read - Maharashtra Records Highest Single-day Spike With 63,000 Fresh COVID-19 Cases; Decision on Statewide Lockdown After April 14

The fresh COVID spike takes India’s total caseload to 1,35,27,717 (1.35 crore) which also includes 1,21,56,529 (1.21 crore) people who have recuperated from the disease. The total recoveries include 75,086 patients who were discharged in the past day. Also Read - Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh Have Faulty COVID-19 Measures: Govt

Meanwhile, the government is trying to amp up its efforts to vaccinate as many citizens as possible and so far over 10 crore or 10,45,28,565 people have been inoculated across India.