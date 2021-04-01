New Delhi: India on Thursday reported a total of 72,330 new Coronavirus cases and 459 deaths in the last 24 hours. Notably, this is the highest single-day rise recorded since October 11, 2020. The new figures take the overall tally in the country to 1,22,21,665 while the fatalities have gone up to 1,62,927. Further, a total of 40,382 people recovered from the diseases in the last 24 hours. Registering a steady increase for the 22nd day in a row, the active cases have increased to 5,84,055 comprising 4.78 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 93.89 per cent, the data stated. Also Read - No Lockdown in Madhya Pradesh For Now, Ban on Bus Operations With Maharashtra Extended Till April 30
India Coronavirus report:
- Total cases: 1,22,21,665
- Total recoveries: 1,14,74,683
- Active cases: 5,84,055
- Death toll: 1,62,927
- Total vaccination: 6,51,17,896
Top Points From This Big Story:
- The active caseload was at its lowest at 1, 35,926 on February 12 comprising 1.25 per cent of the total infections.
- The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,14,74,683. The case fatality rate has further has dropped to 1.33 per cent, the data stated.
- India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.
- According to the ICMR, 24,47,98,621 samples have been tested up to March 31 with 11,25,681 samples being tested on Wednesday.
- The 459 new fatalities include 227 from Maharashtra, 55 Punjab, 39 from Chhattisgarh, 26 from Karnataka, 19 from Tamil Nadu, 15 from Kerala and 11 each from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.
- The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.
- “Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research,” the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.