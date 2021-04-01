New Delhi: India on Thursday reported a total of 72,330 new Coronavirus cases and 459 deaths in the last 24 hours. Notably, this is the highest single-day rise recorded since October 11, 2020. The new figures take the overall tally in the country to 1,22,21,665 while the fatalities have gone up to 1,62,927. Further, a total of 40,382 people recovered from the diseases in the last 24 hours. Registering a steady increase for the 22nd day in a row, the active cases have increased to 5,84,055 comprising 4.78 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 93.89 per cent, the data stated. Also Read - No Lockdown in Madhya Pradesh For Now, Ban on Bus Operations With Maharashtra Extended Till April 30

India Coronavirus report:

Total cases: 1,22,21,665

Total recoveries: 1,14,74,683

Active cases: 5,84,055

Death toll: 1,62,927

Total vaccination: 6,51,17,896

