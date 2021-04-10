New Delhi: India on Saturday reported more than 1.45 lakh new coronavirus cases, in the country’s highest single-day spike in infections since the coronavirus pandemic began last year, showed data by the Union Health Ministry. With a surge of 1,45,384 cases, India’s COVID-19 active cases have reached 10,46,631. Data updated by the Health Ministry on Saturday morning said India reported and 794 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll from the pandemic to 1,68,436. Also Read - UP: Night Curfew Imposed In Muzaffarnagar Till April 18 Amid COVID Spike