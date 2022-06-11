New Delhi: With over 8,000 fresh COVID cases in the last 24 hours, India on Saturday highest daily surge in nearly three months as per the data released by the Union Health Ministry. India’s total infection tally rose to 4,32,13,435, while the count of active cases jumped to 40,370. A total of 8,329 new coronavirus cases were reported in a span of 24 hours, while the death toll due to the disease has climbed to 5,24,757, with 10 fatalities being recorded, the data updated at 8 am showed.Also Read - Karnataka Imposes Fresh COVID Restrictions, Makes Face Mask Mandatory in Public Places Amid Rise in Cases

COVID cases spike in India | Top Developments