New Delhi: COVID-19 vaccination of 12-14-year-olds and ‘precaution dose’ for all those above 60 years to begin from March 16, said union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. Tweeting the announcement in Hindi, Mandaviya said, “If the children are safe then the country is safe! I am happy to inform that the COVID vaccination of children in the age group of 12 to 13 and 13 to 14 is starting from March 16. Also, everyone aged 60+ will now be able to get precaution doses.” He also urged the families of children and people in the age group of 60+ that they must get vaccinated.Also Read - China Headed Towards Worst COVID-19 Crisis Since Wuhan, Cases Triple in A Day

बच्चे सुरक्षित तो देश सुरक्षित! मुझे बताते हुए खुशी है की 16 मार्च से 12 से 13 व 13 से 14 आयुवर्ग के बच्चों का कोविड टीकाकरण शुरू हो रहा है। साथ ही 60+ आयु के सभी लोग अब प्रिकॉशन डोज लगवा पाएँगे। मेरा बच्चों के परिजनों व 60+ आयुवर्ग के लोगों से आग्रह है की वैक्सीन जरूर लगवाएँ। — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) March 14, 2022

Also Read - COVID-19 Likely To Be Less Deadly Than Flu In UK, Says Experts

“Union Government after due deliberations with scientific bodies has decided to start COVID19 vaccination for 12-13 yr and 13-14 yr age groups (those born in 2008, 2009 and 2010. i.e those who are already above 12 years of age) of the population from 16th March 2022,” the government said in a notification. Also Read - ‘Not Done With Covid Pandemic Yet’: Experts Say Future Depends On New Variants, Need to be Watchful

It also decided to lift the co-morbidity condition for a precautionary dose, which means that anyone aged 60 and above can get the shot. “Government has decided that the condition of co-morbidity for Covid precaution dose for population over 60 years of age will be removed forthwith. Hence, from 16th March 2022 onwards, the entire population above 60 years of age will be eligible for Precaution Dose of COVID19 vaccine,” the government notification read.

The vaccine to be administered would be Corbevax manufactured by Biological Evans, Hyderabad.