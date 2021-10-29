New Delhi: A criminal was killed on Friday by the police in an encounter in Begumpur area of Rohini in the national. As per the reports of news agency ANI, two policemen have also been injured in the incident.Also Read - Delhi Peeps! Now Enjoy World-Class 'Executive Lounge' at New Delhi Railway Station | See Pics
Based on inputs, a trap was set up to nab the criminal. In an attempt to escape, he started firing at police. During firing from both sides, the criminal was killed while two police personnel were injured.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.