New Delhi: A criminal was killed on Friday by the police in an encounter in Begumpur area of Rohini in the national. As per the reports of news agency ANI, two policemen have also been injured in the incident.

Based on inputs, a trap was set up to nab the criminal. In an attempt to escape, he started firing at police. During firing from both sides, the criminal was killed while two police personnel were injured.

Delhi: Two Police personnel received minor injuries, one criminal killed in an encounter in Begum Pur area of Rohini. Details awaited. — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2021



This is a developing story. More details are awaited.