New Delhi: Income Tax Department is conducting raids at several offices of Dainik Bhaskar Group including Promoters’ residences and offices, sources said on Thursday. The searches are being held in connection with a tax evasion case at many offices of the media giant across the country. “Income Tax Department is conducting searches on Dainik Bhaskar Group. Searches are going on in connection with tax evasion case, at multiple locations including Promoters’ residences & offices,” news agency ANI quoted sources as saying.Also Read - BREAKING: Moderate-Intensity Earthquake Hits Bikaner 2nd Day in a Day

The raid is rumoured to be in a joint operation with Enforcement Directorate, ABP LIVE reported.

The phones of all the employees currently at Bhaskar’s office– where the raids are being held– have been confiscated, the report stated.

Madhya Pradesh: Visuals from outside the office of Dainik Bhaskar Group in Bhopal Income Tax Department is conducting searches on Dainik Bhaskar Group in connection with tax evasion case, at multiple locations, as per Sources pic.twitter.com/boH3xLGUUE — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2021

While there was no official word from the department or its policy-making body, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), official sources said the action also involves the promoters of the major Hindi media group with operations across multiple states.

Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh said on Twitter that tax officials “are present” at half a dozen premises of the group, including at its office at Press Complex in state capital Bhopal.