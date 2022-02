New Delhi: The Drugs Controller General of India’s (DCGI) Subject Expert Committee (SEC) recommends Russia’s Sputnik Light one-shot COVID-19 vaccine, reports news agency ANI quoting sources.Also Read - West Bengal Schools, Colleges to Reopen From February 3: CM Mamata Banerjee

This is a breaking story. More details will be added soon. Also Read - Massive Fire Breaks Out At a Oil Factory in Rajasthan; 4 Including 3 Children Dead