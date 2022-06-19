New Delhi: A major tragedy was averted after a Delhi-bound SpiceJet flight SG 723 caught fire mid-air due to certain issues in the engine on Sunday. The flight with 185 passengers onboard was then returned to Patna airport, informed Airport officials. No injuries or casualties have been reported yet. The flight was on its way to New Delhi from Patna’s Jayprakash Narayan International Airport.Also Read - After SpiceJet, Now IndiGo Calls For Ticket Price Hike Amid Rising Air Fuel Prices | Details Here

"The Delhi-bound flight had returned to Patna airport after locals noticed a fire in the aircraft and informed district and airport officials. All 185 passengers were safely deboarded. The reason is a technical glitch, engineering team analyzing further," Chandrashekhar Singh, Patna District Magistrate told media persons.

Also Read - SpiceJet Shares Down 5 Per Cent As Company Hikes Airfares Up To 15 Per Cent

Several videos shot by locals have started circulating on social media. The videos show sparks coming out from the left engine of the SpiceJet aircraft.

WATCH:

Patna Airport Director also said, “SpiceJet flight from Patna to Delhi was reported to have fire in one engine. The flight landed safely, and all 183 passengers and two infants have deboarded safely.” However, DGCA informed that the flight returned back after “bird hit” and due to one engine shut in the air, all on-board passengers safe.

As per TV reports, owing to the mid-air scare, all operations at the Patna airport have been suspended.

This is a developing story, more details awaited