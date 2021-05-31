New Delhi: The Delhi Court on Monday dismissed a plea seeking direction to suspend all construction activity of the Central Vista Avenue Redevelopment Project in view of the second wave of the COVID19 pandemic. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the petitioner saying it’s a ‘motivated plea and not a PIL. Also Read - WhatsApp to Delhi High Court: No Deferment of Privacy Policy, Trying to Get Users on Board

The court was hearing the plea by Anya Malhotra, who works as a translator, and Sohail Hashmi, a historian and documentary film maker, who have contended that the project was not an essential activity and therefore, it can be put on hold for now during the pandemic.

The project entails construction activity on Rajpath and the surrounding lawns from India Gate to Rashtrapati Bhawan, said the petition, filed through advocates Gautam Khazanchi and Pradyuman Kaistha.

The project envisages constructing a new Parliament House, a new residential complex that will house the Prime Minister and the Vice-President, as well as several new office buildings and a Central Secretariat to accommodate Ministry offices.