Bomb threats rock Delhi ahead of Independence Day: High Court, IGI Airport T3, SDM office in Cantonment targeted

Following the threats, security teams and fire officials were sent to the affected locations. Searches and security checks were carried out as a precaution.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/breaking-delhi-high-court-airport-receive-bomb-threat-via-email-day-before-independence-day-8501473/ Copy

Bomb threats rock Delhi ahead of Independence Day: High Court, IGI T3, SDM office in Cantonment targeted (Image: AI/generic)

Several locations in Delhi, including the Delhi High Court, Terminal 3 of Indira Gandhi International Airport and the SDM office in Delhi Cantonment, received bomb threats on Friday, just a day before Independence Day. Following the threats, security teams and fire officials were sent to the affected locations. Searches and security checks were carried out as a precaution. So far, officials have not found any suspicious object at the sites.

The Delhi High Court received the threat through an email. After receiving the message, the court’s Registrar General informed the Delhi Police.

According to reports, the registrar general of the high court is in touch with the Delhi Police for necessary assistance. The email mentioned “blast Delhi High Court @ 2:11 pm”.

Security agencies have stepped up checks across Delhi and other parts of the country ahead of Independence Day. The latest threats have added to the security concerns in the capital as authorities prepare for August 15 celebrations.

Officials are continuing their investigation to identify the source of the threats and determine whether they were genuine or a hoax. “Nothing suspicious has been found at any of the sites during the searches so far,” news agency PTI reported quoting sources as saying.