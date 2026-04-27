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Delhi-NCR hit by severe dust storm; light showers provide relief from heat

Delhi-NCR hit by severe dust storm; light showers provide relief from heat

Light rain is expected to follow the storm. The dust storm has provided the residents with some relief from the ongoing heatwave.

(File image)

New Delhi: The entire Delhi-NCR region has been hit by a severe dust storm, causing significant trouble to the people. Light rain is expected to follow the storm. The dust storm has provided the residents with some relief from the ongoing heatwave. While residents across Delhi-NCR faced difficulties throughout the day due to scorching sunshine and gusts of hot wind, the onset of a severe dust storm in the evening brought them some relief. However, the strong winds and dust storm are causing inconvenience to commuters. Meanwhile, there is a possibility of light rainfall in certain areas. The Meteorological Department had issued a forecast predicting relief from the severe heat and heatwave conditions across several states, including Delhi and adjoining areas.

Heatwave Across Several States

Monday proved to be an extremely hot day in Delhi, as well as in parts of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan. However, as evening approached, the weather took a sudden turn. Following a day of scorching sun and blistering heat, the arrival of a dust storm accompanied by strong winds brought much-needed relief to the public. This sudden shift in weather conditions is expected to lead to a drop in temperature. The decline in temperature has provided significant relief to millions of people in Delhi-NCR who had been enduring the brunt of severe heat and humidity. The IMD has issued an alert for thunderstorms and rain over the next few hours for Delhi-NCR and parts of Uttar Pradesh.

Hot Monday In Delhi

Monday was an exceptionally hot day for the residents of the capital. According to the latest data from the Meteorological Department, maximum temperatures in most parts of Delhi, Haryana, and Chandigarh were recorded at up to 5.0°C above normal levels. Since early morning, the blistering heat had made it difficult for people to step out of their homes.

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