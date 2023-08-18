Home

Delhi-Pune Vistara Flight Gets Bomb Threat At IGI Airport, Passengers Deboarded

New Delhi: A Vistara flight from Delhi to Pune received a bomb threat call on Thursday. Soon after getting the information, all passengers along with their luggage were deboarded safely and authorities started the investigation at the Delhi Airport.

Bomb Threat Call Was Received by GMR Call Centre

The bomb threat call was received by the GMR call centre for the Delhi-Pune Vistara flight, which was scheduled to take off from Delhi airport at 8:30 AM.

Bomb threat on Delhi-Pune Vistara flight at Delhi airport. Inspection of the aircraft is underway in the isolation bay at the airport. All passengers along with their luggage have been deboarded safely. A call regarding a bomb on the flight was received by the GMR call centre… — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2023

Soon after the threat call was received, the aircraft was taken to an isolation for proper inspection by security agencies and no suspicious item was found on board, an official told news agency ANI. “UK-971 Delhi to Pune flight received bomb threat at GMR call center in Gurugram,” a security agency official said.

Giving details, police said no suspicious items have been found in the aircraft after the flight was thoroughly searched inside and outside. Police said the search operation was called off and the bomb call was declared a hoax call. Delhi Police is now identifying the caller by registering an FIR in the matter.

What Vistara Said on Delay of Flight

In the meantime, the airline also responded to the matter and said that the flight was delayed ‘due to mandatory security checks’.

“We confirm that the flight UK971, scheduled to fly from Delhi to Pune on 18 August 2023 is delayed due to mandatory security checks. We have been cooperating with the relevant security agencies for the same. In the meanwhile, we are making all efforts to minimize inconvenience to our customers including offering them refreshments. At Vistara, safety and security of our customers and crew is of utmost importance to us,” a spokesperson for Vistara said in a statement.

There were more than 100 passengers in the aircraft and all the passengers’ luggage were de-boarded. The passengers are currently in the terminal building and they were served refreshments, the official said.

As per the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), the plane cannot be scheduled until the security agencies give clearance and go ahead with the flight. The flight will leave for the destination (Pune) as soon as the final clearance is received from the security agencies.

In a similar incident earlier this month, police detained a woman passenger for making a hoax bomb claim at Cochin International Airport in Kerala. As per a report by PTI, the woman claimed that her Mumbai-bound flight was delayed by an hour.

Irritated by the delay, the woman passenger claimed that there was a bomb in her luggage and after this, the luggage screening process was intensified causing a delay of around an hour in the scheduled departure of the flight. The said passenger was later kept in the custody of Nedumbassery police station.

