Bhopal: The first death resulting from the Delta Plus variant of Covid-19 has been reported from Madhya Pradesh. The Covid-19 patient's samples taken for genome sequencing showed that she had contracted the Delta Plus variant, reported India Today.

Meanwhile, at least five cases of the Delta Plus variant have been detected from Madhya Pradesh so far. Four other patients who had contracted the Delta Plus variant have recovered.

India Today further reported that the patient died on May 23. Officials told the channel that her husband had also contracted Covid-19. The contract tracing of the deceased had been carried out and all the reports were found negative.

Meanwhile, the government has sounded alert in all hospitals in the wake of the detection of the Delta Plus variant. “The government is focussing on carrying out testing and genome sequencing on a massive scale to ensure that cases are identified without any delay,” the channel quoted minister Medical Education minister Vishwas Sarang as saying.

India has detected 40 cases of the new Delta Plus variant of the coronavirus. The Centre has alerted and advised Maharashtra, Kerala, and Madhya Pradesh, the states where the Delta Plus variant has been found. The Centre has termed Delta Plus strain a variant of concern (VOC).

The new Delta plus variant has been formed due to a mutation in the Delta or B.1.617.2 variant, first identified in India and one of the drivers of the deadly second wave. Though there is no indication yet of the severity of the disease due to the new variant, Delta plus is resistant to the monoclonal antibody cocktail treatment for COVID-19 recently authorised in India.