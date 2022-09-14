New Delhi: As the COVID cases are on a declining trend in the country, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday issued guidelines to resume mandatory Breath Analyser Test for all pilots and cabin crew. Due to COVID pandemic earlier, only six such personnel were allowed to undergo the test in one hour.Also Read - Delhi-Mumbai Vistara Flight Returns Midway After 'Whistling' Sound In Cockpit

The move from the DGCA has been taken in view of falling COVID cases and an increase in the volume of air traffic as a result of the resumption of normal operations. The Breath Analyser Test, known as an alcohol test, is a mandatory pre-flight and post-flight test for pilots and cabin crew.

In the guidelines, the DGCA said the aircraft personnel, including pilots and cabin crew members, will have to undergo a breath analyser test from October 15 onwards.

Amid the pandemic, the breath analyser test that is done to check whether any crew member has consumed alcohol, was limited to 50 per cent of the aircraft personnel.

In view of reducing number of coronavirus cases and an increase in the volume of air traffic as well as the dispensation granted by the court, the DGCA said the Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) related breath analyser test for aircraft personnel has been restored.

As part of precautions, the regulator said breath analyser test to the extent feasible should be done in a bigger and open area that has CCTV coverage or camera recording.

Doctors, paramedics, and nurses, among others, who are authorised to carry out the test should check the person first for symptoms of coronavirus infection.

“If any person is detected with COVID-19 symptoms, the person shall be exempted from BA (Breath Analyser) test and be removed from duty. Such person shall undergo the required examination and shall return to duty only after having been declared fit. Records are to be maintained for all such cases,” the DGCA said.

The regulator also said that such cases should not be treated as missed breath analyser case. Apart from this, the person carrying out the test should take a rapid antigen test or any other approved test for COVID-19 prior to joining the duty for the test.

All breath analyser equipment should be sanitised using UV sterilisers, and the integrity, as well as sanitary condition of the breath analyser test tubes/mouthpieces, should be maintained, as per DGCA.