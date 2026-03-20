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Industrial diesel prices hiked amid US-Israel-Iran war; What will be its impact on Indian consumers?

Industrial diesel prices hiked amid US-Israel-Iran war; What will be its impact on Indian consumers?

Iran has stopped the passage from the Strait of Hormuz, which accounts for the transportation of about 24% of the world’s energy needs.

(Representational image)

New Delhi: Following a hike in premium petrol prices, industrial diesel has now also become more expensive. Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) has implemented a major revision in industrial diesel rates, raising the price from Rs 87.67 per liter to Rs 109.59 per liter. This decision is expected to impact costs across the industrial sector, logistics, and transportation.

Industrial diesel is purchased directly

Industrial diesel is not sold at standard petrol pumps; instead, it is purchased directly by factories, large-scale generator operators, mining companies, construction sites, and power plants. Prior to this, oil companies had already increased the prices of branded and high-octane premium petrol variants by approximately Rs 2 per liter. However, the prices of regular petrol remain unchanged for the time being, offering immediate relief to common consumers.

Fuel price hike likely to increase inflation

According to economic analysts, if this trend in fuel costs persists, its impact could gradually become visible in inflation rates and across supply chains. Currently, market attention remains focused on international oil prices and the future decisions of oil companies. Energy market experts suggest that this price hike signals volatility in the global crude oil market and growing concerns regarding supply. The ongoing conflict in the Middle East has exerted pressure on global energy supply chains, leading to increased operational costs for oil companies. Consequently, prices have been recalibrated for specific fuel categories.

US-Israel-Iran War and Strait of Hormuz

The prices of diesel and premium petrol have been hiked in view of the global fuel crisis, precipitated by the ongoing US-Israel-Iran War in the Persian Gulf region as the price of premium petrol was raised by up to Rs 2.35. The renewed rates of premium petrol and diesel will come into effect from Friday, 20 March 2026. The development has come amid disrupted global energy supplies due to the military conflict as mentioned above.

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Iran has stopped the passage through the Strait of Hormuz, which accounts for the transportation of about 24% of the world’s energy needs.

About a couple of weeks ago, the prices of LPG, PNG, and CNG had been hiked due to short supply and high demand.

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